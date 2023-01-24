Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Holdings Increased by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,172 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Argus raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.36.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

PM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $100.74. 738,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,029. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.63. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $156.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

Featured Articles

