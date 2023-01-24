Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) & POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Critical Comparison

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Rating) and POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pieris Pharmaceuticals -121.78% -75.31% -27.54% POINT Biopharma Global N/A -31.08% -29.43%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pieris Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pieris Pharmaceuticals $31.42 million 3.50 -$45.74 million ($0.47) -3.15 POINT Biopharma Global N/A N/A -$45.90 million ($0.87) -8.26

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than POINT Biopharma Global. POINT Biopharma Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pieris Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

47.3% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by institutional investors. 7.3% of Pieris Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.7% of POINT Biopharma Global shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, POINT Biopharma Global has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and POINT Biopharma Global, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pieris Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A POINT Biopharma Global 0 0 9 0 3.00

POINT Biopharma Global has a consensus target price of $16.13, suggesting a potential upside of 124.27%. Given POINT Biopharma Global’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe POINT Biopharma Global is more favorable than Pieris Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

POINT Biopharma Global beats Pieris Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of Anticalin-based drugs. Its pipeline includes immuno-oncology, respiratory, and anemia and other disease areas. The company was founded by Claus Schalper and Arne Skerra in 2001 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc., a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors. The company is also developing PNT2001, a next-generation PSMA-targeting product candidate for the treatment of non-metastatic castration sensitive prostate cancer, which is under preclinical studies; and PNT-2004, a fibroblast activation protein-a targeting program being developed for use in multiple tumor types that is under preclinical studies. In addition, it has product candidates being developed on CanSEEK technology sub-licensed from both Bach Biosciences LLC and Avacta Life Sciences Limited. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.