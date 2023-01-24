Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PNFP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Raymond James lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $85.57.

Shares of PNFP opened at $75.06 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.06 and a 200 day moving average of $79.47. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $67.86 and a fifty-two week high of $106.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.26%.

In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph C. Galante purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $72.26 per share, for a total transaction of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.06, for a total value of $166,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,345.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after acquiring an additional 104,706 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,821,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,257,000 after buying an additional 19,631 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,151,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,205,000 after buying an additional 12,411 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,509,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,450,000 after buying an additional 24,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,502,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,391,000 after purchasing an additional 60,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

