PLC Ultima Price Tops $442.13 on Major Exchanges (PLCU)

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $267.78 million and approximately $548,720.61 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for approximately $442.13 or 0.01928332 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 91.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PLC Ultima alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $94.22 or 0.00412184 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,613.47 or 0.28932268 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.55 or 0.00592997 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About PLC Ultima

PLC Ultima was first traded on December 6th, 2021. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 605,666 coins. The official website for PLC Ultima is plcultima.com. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLC Ultima directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLC Ultima should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLC Ultima using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLC Ultima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLC Ultima and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.