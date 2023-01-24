Plexus (PLXS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. Plexus has set its Q1 2023 guidance at $1.40-$1.58 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.50. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. On average, analysts expect Plexus to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus Stock Up 1.8 %

PLXS stock opened at $114.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.35. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46 and a beta of 1.12. Plexus has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $114.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Plexus

In other Plexus news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,451 shares in the company, valued at $1,345,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $124,986.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,818 shares in the company, valued at $3,503,798.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 31,987 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,097. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth about $759,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in Plexus by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $970,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Plexus by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $439,000. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Sidoti cut Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Plexus from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.60.

About Plexus

(Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.