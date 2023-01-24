Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on POR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.57.

POR traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $46.55. 1,095,732 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 770,517. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $57.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.71. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The company had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Portland General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 120.4% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Portland General Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

