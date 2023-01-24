PotCoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $690.00 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. PotCoin has a market cap of $578,122.79 and $690.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 22% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0898 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.97 or 0.00394242 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00029295 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00014911 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000780 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00017772 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0920 or 0.00000399 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,757,254 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.”

