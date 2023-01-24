Premier Fund Managers Ltd Acquires Shares of 12,000 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IRDM. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 13.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after buying an additional 564,367 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 174.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after buying an additional 438,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 27.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after buying an additional 431,792 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 326.9% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 301,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,317,000 after buying an additional 230,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 36.0% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 783,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,822,000 after buying an additional 207,256 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. Barclays cut shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

In other Iridium Communications news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,896 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,670. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Timothy Kapalka sold 2,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $122,077.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,531,537.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 104,412 shares of company stock worth $5,627,529 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $59.85 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a one year low of $31.73 and a one year high of $62.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,496.62 and a beta of 1.11.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th.

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.

