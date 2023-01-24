Premier Fund Managers Ltd Buys 1,200 Shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) by 43.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Qiagen by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 681,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,302,000 after purchasing an additional 539,298 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Qiagen by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,928,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,593,000 after purchasing an additional 483,440 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Qiagen in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Qiagen by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 49,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the period. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Qiagen in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Qiagen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Qiagen from €53.91 ($58.60) to €54.60 ($59.35) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf cut Qiagen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Qiagen from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

QGEN stock opened at $50.60 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.41. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $40.38 and a 1 year high of $51.30.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $499.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.99 million. Qiagen had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 20.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

