Premier Fund Managers Ltd Cuts Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,611 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Privia Health Group were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRVA. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 2.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Privia Health Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 4,330.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 23,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. 66.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Privia Health Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRVA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Privia Health Group to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $46.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.46.

Privia Health Group Stock Up 1.9 %

PRVA stock opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.94 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.44.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $342.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.66 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 3.02%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,579,828.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,190,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,815,059.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 6,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $151,191.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,857,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,664,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 48,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total value of $1,579,828.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,190,646 shares in the company, valued at $201,815,059.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,692,525 shares of company stock valued at $84,594,181. Corporate insiders own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

About Privia Health Group

(Get Rating)

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Privia Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Privia Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.