Premier Fund Managers Ltd Has $1.14 Million Position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,886 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 205,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 56,007 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $356,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,606,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,782,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 771.3% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 97,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 86,118 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $33.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.96 and a 200-day moving average of $26.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 54.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.20 and a 12 month high of $34.56.

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $237.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.03 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegro MicroSystems news, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,028,710.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael Doogue sold 26,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.81, for a total value of $768,218.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 192,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,533,075.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Max R. Glover sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total transaction of $855,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,689 shares in the company, valued at $8,028,710.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,573 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,750 in the last ninety days. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALGM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Allegro MicroSystems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs; and photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

