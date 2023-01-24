Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,484 shares during the quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP’s holdings in Premier were worth $3,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PINC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Premier by 37.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the third quarter worth $43,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Premier in the second quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Premier by 48.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Premier in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

PINC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Premier to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Premier from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Premier from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Premier from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Premier from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.56.

Shares of Premier stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. Premier, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.82 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Premier had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $313.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Premier, Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

