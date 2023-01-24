Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $168.00 to $162.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $160.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG opened at $141.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.01. Procter & Gamble has a 1-year low of $122.18 and a 1-year high of $164.98. The company has a market cap of $336.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at $1,785,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 over the last quarter. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PG. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% during the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. 62.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

