Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 16,665 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of General Dynamics worth $112,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE GD traded down $1.06 on Tuesday, hitting $231.39. 28,577 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,116,832. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $200.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $63.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.31.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $298.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.64.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

