Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 5,489 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Northrop Grumman worth $99,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $985,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,293,000. Finally, WESTERN FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,000. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $585.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $544.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman to $570.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $525.33.

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $2.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $453.55. The stock had a trading volume of 68,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,287,030. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $364.62 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $516.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.47.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.09 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $8.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 27.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.65 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.