Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $636.86 Million Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,283,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,865 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up approximately 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.79% of Citigroup worth $636,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in C. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Citigroup from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Citigroup from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Citigroup Stock Down 0.5 %

Citigroup Announces Dividend

NYSE C traded down $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,025,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,686,299. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The company has a market capitalization of $100.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 29.14%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

