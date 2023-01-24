Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,308,087 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 153,112 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $70,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old National Bancorp by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,663,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,881,000 after buying an additional 11,101,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Old National Bancorp by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,378,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,744,000 after purchasing an additional 9,124,230 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Old National Bancorp by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,423,544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,638,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,409 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,389,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,090,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ONB traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,859,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,548. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.22 and a 52-week high of $20.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 19.71% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $461.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.83%.

ONB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.67.

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

