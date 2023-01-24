Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 179,101 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,101 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $283,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $7,044,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,586,000 after acquiring an additional 102,316 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 66,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %

A number of research firms recently commented on BMY. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.