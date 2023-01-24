Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 179,101 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,992,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 179,101 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up approximately 1.4% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $283,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth about $7,044,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,639,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,586,000 after acquiring an additional 102,316 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.7% during the third quarter. TI Trust Inc. now owns 22,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 61.9% in the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 66,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 25,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 18.2% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 53,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 8,207 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb
In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.0 %
Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,164,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $61.45 and a 12 month high of $81.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $154.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44.
Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 74.27%.
Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile
Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
