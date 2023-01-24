Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM) Price Target Lowered to $15.00 at Truist Financial

Qualtrics International (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Qualtrics International from $14.50 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BNP Paribas raised Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Qualtrics International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Qualtrics International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Qualtrics International Stock Up 3.1 %

XM opened at $11.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.39. Qualtrics International has a twelve month low of $9.32 and a twelve month high of $32.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Qualtrics International had a negative net margin of 80.46% and a negative return on equity of 55.14%. The firm had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Qualtrics International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,043,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after purchasing an additional 346,634 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 997,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,151,000 after acquiring an additional 398,207 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the 3rd quarter valued at $9,839,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 21.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Qualtrics International

(Get Rating)

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.