Qudian (NYSE:QD) vs. Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC) Head to Head Analysis

Qudian (NYSE:QD – Get Rating) and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I (NYSE:SLAC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qudian and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qudian $259.55 million N/A $92.44 million ($0.54) -2.11 Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $2.54 million N/A N/A

Qudian has higher revenue and earnings than Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qudian 0 0 0 0 N/A Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Qudian and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Qudian and Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qudian -108.53% -7.28% -6.54% Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I N/A -30.17% 1.68%

Volatility and Risk

Qudian has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

14.0% of Qudian shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. 25.7% of Qudian shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Qudian beats Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qudian

Qudian, Inc. is a technology platform which empowers the enhancement of online consumer finance experience in China. It operates a platform which uses data-enabled technologies, such as artificial intelligence and machine learning, to transform the consumer finance experience. The company offers cash credit products that provide funds in digital form and merchandise credit products. It generates financing income from cash credit products, and service income and sales commission fees from merchandise credit products. Qudian was founded by Min Luo in March 2014 and is headquartered in Xiamen, China.

About Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I

Social Leverage Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial technology, enterprise software, and consumer technology industries. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

