Raymond James Cuts Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) Price Target to $239.00

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $243.00 to $239.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $171.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $248.00.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Jones Lang LaSalle stock opened at $180.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $164.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Jones Lang LaSalle has a fifty-two week low of $135.35 and a fifty-two week high of $264.40. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.52 by ($1.12). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.20 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth $46,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides real estate and investment management services in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing and tenant representation services; and capital market services, such as debt advisory, loan sales, equity advisory, loan servicing, merger and acquisition, corporate advisory, and investment sales and advisory services.

