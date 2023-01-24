Raymond James Weighs in on goeasy Ltd.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (TSE:GSY)

goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of goeasy in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.80 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.95. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for goeasy’s current full-year earnings is $14.40 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GSY. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$164.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, TD Securities set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Shares of GSY stock opened at C$119.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31, a quick ratio of 28.46 and a current ratio of 28.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$113.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$114.88. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$95.00 and a 52 week high of C$170.60.

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C$2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.78 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$262.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$261.87 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. goeasy’s payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

