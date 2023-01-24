Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Stake Lessened by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leisure Capital Management lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 3,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 22,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 26,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 19,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Raytheon Technologies news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,309,533.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 3,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $319,356.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,533.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

Raytheon Technologies stock opened at $96.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $141.49 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.14.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

