Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Cineplex (CGX)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Cineplex (TSE: CGX) in the last few weeks:

1/18/2023 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$12.25 to C$11.75.

1/17/2023 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.50 to C$13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/13/2023 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$13.00 to C$11.50.

1/9/2023 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$15.50 to C$13.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/21/2022 – Cineplex had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$14.25 to C$13.00.

Cineplex stock traded up C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 278,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,847. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Cineplex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$7.30 and a 52-week high of C$14.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$8.95 and its 200 day moving average is C$9.45. The company has a market cap of C$534.78 million and a PE ratio of -2.65.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$339.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$330.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cineplex Inc. will post 0.8872417 earnings per share for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

