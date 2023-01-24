Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Zalando (ZAL)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Zalando (FRA: ZAL):

1/19/2023 – Zalando was given a new €49.00 ($53.26) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/17/2023 – Zalando was given a new €35.00 ($38.04) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

1/13/2023 – Zalando was given a new €42.00 ($45.65) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/9/2023 – Zalando was given a new €52.00 ($56.52) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

1/3/2023 – Zalando was given a new €45.00 ($48.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

12/16/2022 – Zalando was given a new €29.00 ($31.52) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

12/8/2022 – Zalando was given a new €45.00 ($48.91) price target on by analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking.

12/6/2022 – Zalando was given a new €33.00 ($35.87) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Zalando Stock Performance

Shares of FRA:ZAL traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading on Tuesday, reaching €42.95 ($46.68). The stock had a trading volume of 904,260 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of €28.10. Zalando SE has a fifty-two week low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a fifty-two week high of €49.86 ($54.20).

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

