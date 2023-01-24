Ren Trading Up 8.5% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (REN) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 24th. One Ren token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0856 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. Ren has a total market cap of $85.54 million and approximately $17.73 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ren Profile

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,037,500 tokens. Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

