Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) is Camden National Bank’s 4th Largest Position

Camden National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,075 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises about 2.4% of Camden National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $10,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RSG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after purchasing an additional 399,301 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Republic Services by 82.0% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 711,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,457,000 after buying an additional 320,491 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Republic Services by 20.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,804,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $239,073,000 after buying an additional 302,987 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.88.

NYSE:RSG traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.86. The stock had a trading volume of 262,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,172. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.50. The company has a market capitalization of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.68. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.88 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.23%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

