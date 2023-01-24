Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Editas Medicine, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Editas Medicine in a report issued on Monday, January 23rd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar expects that the company will post earnings of ($2.34) per share for the year. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Editas Medicine’s current full-year earnings is ($3.15) per share.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on EDIT. Oppenheimer lowered Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $32.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.93.

NASDAQ:EDIT opened at $8.18 on Tuesday. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $7.70 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.71.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by $0.06. Editas Medicine had a negative return on equity of 41.33% and a negative net margin of 784.32%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 million.

Institutional Trading of Editas Medicine

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EDIT. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,879,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,982,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,469,000 after purchasing an additional 258,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,876,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,792,000 after purchasing an additional 202,642 shares during the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,279,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,656,000 after purchasing an additional 649,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,076,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,176,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

