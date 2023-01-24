Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,743 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $597,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 61.7% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on USB shares. Compass Point decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 0.8 %

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.28. 2,638,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,650,406. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.76. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $60.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,204 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,693.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at $41,627,844.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 27,183 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total transaction of $1,195,780.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 128,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,249 shares of company stock worth $6,064,745. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Articles

