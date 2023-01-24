Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Has $456,000 Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LHX. Citigroup began coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.14.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.4 %

L3Harris Technologies stock traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $195.10. 316,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,497,788. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.44. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $189.73 and a twelve month high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.72, a PEG ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.73.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.44 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.22, for a total value of $4,904,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,258,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,985 shares of company stock worth $6,502,391 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.