Reuter James Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Reuter James Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,969,000. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in S&P Global by 12.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 87.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, SVP Christopher Craig sold 1,055 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.02, for a total value of $369,271.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200,925.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

S&P Global Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SPGI shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $398.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of S&P Global to $390.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of S&P Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $356.00 to $386.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $362.00 to $379.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.06.

Shares of S&P Global stock traded down $2.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $368.16. The stock had a trading volume of 301,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,562. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $423.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.14. S&P Global had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 33.78%. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

