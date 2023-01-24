Reviewing Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR) & Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX)

Hour Loop (NASDAQ:HOUR – Get Rating) and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. (NASDAQ:BWMX – Get Rating) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Hour Loop and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hour Loop 2.24% 27.19% 8.12% Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 7.05% 73.55% 10.19%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of Hour Loop shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. shares are owned by institutional investors. 95.1% of Hour Loop shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hour Loop $62.79 million 1.69 $4.78 million N/A N/A Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. $495.19 million 0.63 $88.97 million $1.66 5.04

This table compares Hour Loop and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. has higher revenue and earnings than Hour Loop.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Hour Loop and Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V., as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hour Loop 0 0 1 0 3.00 Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. 0 0 0 0 N/A

Hour Loop presently has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 64.74%. Given Hour Loop’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Hour Loop is more favorable than Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V..

Summary

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. beats Hour Loop on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hour Loop

Hour Loop, Inc., an online retailer, engages in e-commerce retailing in the United States. The company sells home/garden décor, toys, kitchenware, apparel, and electronics products. It sells its products through hourloop.com, amazon.com, and walmart.com. Hour Loop, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Redmond, Washington.

About Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. operates as a direct-to-consumer company in Mexico. It focuses on the home organization segment with a product portfolio, including home solutions, kitchen and food preservation, technology and mobility, bedroom, bathroom, laundry and cleaning, and other categories. The company sells its products through twelve catalogues. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. was incorporated in 1995 and is based in Zapopan, Mexico. Betterware de México, S.A.P.I. de C.V. is a subsidiary of Ebc Holdings, Inc.

