River Road Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

River Road Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 404,830 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $28,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,882,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,534,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855,169 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,550,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,890,352,000 after buying an additional 463,344 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,053,158 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,101,000 after buying an additional 674,921 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,005,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $803,730,000 after buying an additional 197,000 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 10,057,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $774,415,000 after acquiring an additional 455,505 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.26 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $61.19 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The firm has a market cap of $155.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.40 and a 200 day moving average of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.16. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The business had revenue of $11.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

