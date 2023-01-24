River Road Asset Management LLC Has $12.51 Million Stock Holdings in Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA)

River Road Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Kelly Services were worth $12,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 7,115.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Kelly Services by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Kelly Services from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Noble Financial decreased their price target on Kelly Services to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Kelly Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th.

Kelly Services stock opened at $17.62 on Tuesday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $23.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. The stock has a market cap of $668.68 million, a PE ratio of 88.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.08.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 0.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.01%.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and direct-hire services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

