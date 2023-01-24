River Road Asset Management LLC Has $22.14 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 508,444 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $22,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFC. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 12.4% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 19,105,325 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $906,166,000 after buying an additional 2,110,333 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,142,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $765,627,000 after buying an additional 326,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Truist Financial by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,294,961 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $810,526,000 after acquiring an additional 221,798 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,495,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $640,107,000 after acquiring an additional 268,017 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,505,456 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $652,360,000 after acquiring an additional 136,582 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TFC opened at $48.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.02, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $40.01 and a 12-month high of $66.10.

Several research firms have issued reports on TFC. Compass Point lowered their price target on shares of Truist Financial to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.50 to $47.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Truist Financial from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.59.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

