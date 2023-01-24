River Road Asset Management LLC Invests $24.95 Million in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,224,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $24,945,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.45% of NMI as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NMIH. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NMI in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in NMI by 55.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in NMI by 400.0% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NMI by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. 97.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Citigroup upped their target price on NMI from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on NMI in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NMI to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered NMI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NMI from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NMI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Shares of NMIH stock opened at $22.21 on Tuesday. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.33 and a 12 month high of $27.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. NMI had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 54.43%. The business had revenue of $130.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.44 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

