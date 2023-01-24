River Road Asset Management LLC Sells 5,561 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

River Road Asset Management LLC reduced its position in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,561 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of St. Joe worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of St. Joe by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,248,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,892,000 after buying an additional 79,109 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in St. Joe by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,053,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $299,378,000 after purchasing an additional 33,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in St. Joe by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,078,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,682,000 after purchasing an additional 19,166 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of St. Joe by 11.4% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 592,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,435,000 after purchasing an additional 60,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 3.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 477,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 14,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Get St. Joe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th.

St. Joe Price Performance

NYSE JOE opened at $44.21 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.21. The St. Joe Company has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.21.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. St. Joe had a net margin of 25.74% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $57.60 million during the quarter.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.50%.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.