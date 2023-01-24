River Road Asset Management LLC Takes Position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 160,144 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,000. River Road Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of M.D.C. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in M.D.C. by 94.0% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in M.D.C. by 36.9% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,320 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in M.D.C. in the second quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of M.D.C. during the third quarter worth $61,000. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other M.D.C. news, CEO David D. Mandarich sold 866,029 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total value of $28,119,961.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,263,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,910,195.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MDC stock opened at $36.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 8.08 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.36. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.82 and a 200-day moving average of $32.24.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.26). M.D.C. had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MDC. Raymond James downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut M.D.C. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush decreased their price objective on M.D.C. to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of M.D.C. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

