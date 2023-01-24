RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,834 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned 0.15% of RLJ Lodging Trust worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in RLJ Lodging Trust by 978.3% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $129,000. Utah Retirement Systems acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $131,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the second quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RLJ opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. RLJ Lodging Trust has a one year low of $9.84 and a one year high of $15.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.55 and a beta of 1.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. RLJ Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -181.82%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RLJ. StockNews.com began coverage on RLJ Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Compass Point reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

