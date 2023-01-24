SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) PT Set at €19.60 by Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €19.60 ($21.30) price objective on SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($14.13) price target on shares of SAF-Holland in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

SAF-Holland Stock Performance

SAF-Holland stock opened at €10.20 ($11.09) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.70. The company has a market capitalization of $463.02 million and a PE ratio of 10.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €8.04. SAF-Holland has a twelve month low of €5.98 ($6.50) and a twelve month high of €13.32 ($14.48).

SAF-Holland Company Profile

SAF-Holland SE manufactures and supplies chassis-related assemblies and components for trailers, trucks, semi-trailers, and buses. The company offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, coupling systems, kingpins, and landing gears, as well as ball races, braking and EBS systems, lighting systems, and disc brakes.

