SALT (SALT) Reaches Market Cap of $2.27 Million

SALT (SALT) traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. Over the last week, SALT has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be purchased for about $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SALT has a market cap of $2.27 million and approximately $15,064.85 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,283,615 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 80,283,615.21092688 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.03105128 USD and is down -0.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $15,677.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SALT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SALT using one of the exchanges listed above.

