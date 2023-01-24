Saybrook Capital NC Cuts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Saybrook Capital NC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. 3M makes up about 0.7% of Saybrook Capital NC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Saybrook Capital NC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after buying an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after buying an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after buying an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 2.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,003,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $259,283,000 after buying an additional 48,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

Shares of MMM traded down $6.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $115.96. 5,855,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,124,139. 3M has a 1-year low of $102.58 and a 1-year high of $175.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.29.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.10). 3M had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 40.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.92%.

Insider Activity at 3M

In related news, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 3M news, EVP Kevin H. Rhodes sold 5,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.40, for a total value of $720,859.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,033 shares in the company, valued at $256,971.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.28, for a total transaction of $135,245.88. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $418,365.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.79.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

