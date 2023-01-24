Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,545 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 52.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,023 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd grew its position in PayPal by 3.1% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 3,454 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC grew its position in PayPal by 1.1% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,654 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.0% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 1.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 14.0% in the second quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 951 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.52. The company had a trading volume of 4,511,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,896,569. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.97 and its 200-day moving average is $83.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.39 and a 52 week high of $176.20.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PYPL. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $123.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.31.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

