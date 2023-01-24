Schechter Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,401 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gould Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tevis Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Netflix by 415.8% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 196 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $47,000. 77.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on NFLX. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Atlantic Securities raised Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Netflix from $271.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Netflix from $315.00 to $395.00 in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $342.36.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $363.34. 5,718,065 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,121,511. The business’s 50-day moving average is $306.08 and its 200-day moving average is $261.40. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $458.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.35). Netflix had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $7.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

