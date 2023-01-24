Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Sold by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHG traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $59.82. The company had a trading volume of 200,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,043,767. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $76.90.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.