Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Holdings Boosted by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,178 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF accounts for 0.5% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 485.7% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $10,728,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, hitting $47.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,945. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.20 and a fifty-two week high of $55.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.27.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

