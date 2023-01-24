SEI Investments (SEIC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $471.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $459.35 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 24.98%. On average, analysts expect SEI Investments to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.1 %

SEIC stock opened at $62.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.13. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $63.49. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.40. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. StockNews.com cut SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

Insider Activity at SEI Investments

In other news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,114,933.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Barr sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,833,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,036,235. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at $817,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,808 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 313.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,566 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 17,872 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in SEI Investments by 151.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEI Investments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.