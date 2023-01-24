Seiren Games Network Price Reaches $0.0849 on Exchanges (SERG)

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 28.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 24th. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and $25,726.22 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 26.2% lower against the dollar. One Seiren Games Network token can now be bought for about $0.0849 or 0.00000369 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Seiren Games Network

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

According to CryptoCompare, "SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain."

