Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Severn Trent Plc (OTCMKTS:STRNY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,903.33.

A number of research firms have weighed in on STRNY. Societe Generale raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Investec raised shares of Severn Trent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,700 ($33.43) to GBX 2,750 ($34.05) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Severn Trent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Severn Trent from GBX 2,800 ($34.67) to GBX 2,680 ($33.18) in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th.

Severn Trent Stock Performance

OTCMKTS STRNY opened at $34.16 on Tuesday. Severn Trent has a 1 year low of $23.25 and a 1 year high of $42.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.80 and a 200 day moving average of $32.45.

Severn Trent Cuts Dividend

About Severn Trent

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $0.4666 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%.

Severn Trent Plc engages in the provision of clean water and waste water treatment services and develops renewable energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Water & Waste Water and Business Services. The Regulated Water & Waste Water segment includes the wholesale water and waste water activities of Severn Trent Water Limited, its retail services to domestic customers, and Hafren Dyfrdwy Cyfyngedig.

