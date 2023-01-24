Shaw Communications (TSE:SJR.B) Sets New 52-Week High at $39.75

Shaw Communications Inc (TSE:SJR.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:SJR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$39.75 and last traded at C$39.59, with a volume of 4380792 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$38.43.

SJR.B has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. National Bankshares lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shaw Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.20.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$37.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$35.43. The stock has a market cap of C$19.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a $0.0988 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.96%.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video, and digital phone services to residential customers; and Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone, and video services to business customers.

